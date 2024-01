News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court ruled that Amazon and a subcontractor are not liable for injuries from a crash that occurred after a delivery dispatcher stole a van from an Amazon facility. As more and more delivery vans full of Amazon packages hit the streets and highways, the case shows that obtaining compensation for injured parties could be a challenge when one of those vehicles is in a collision.

Transportation & Logistics

January 03, 2024, 2:13 PM

