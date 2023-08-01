ZERO DOLLARS: Jury Awards No Damages Against Dancing Dr.s An...

News From Law.com

Call it a win for both sides. A Georgia verdict rendered by Fulton County State Court jurors in a medical malpractice and negligence dispute is being celebrated by opposing counsel. With a judgment now entered in favor of a patient-turned-plaintiff, attorneys from the Witt Law Group, Hornsby Law Group and The Summerville Firm are hailing the outcome as a clear indicator of which defendant jurors feel damages should be attributed to. But with no damages awarded against their anesthesiologist client, defense counsel from Atlanta's Hall Booth Smith are praising the outcome as validation their client's alleged unprofessional conduct did not equate to a breached standard of care.

Georgia

August 01, 2023, 3:59 PM

