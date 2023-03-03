Zero Dollars: Florida Jury Returns Defense Verdict on $36M P...

News From Law.com

A federal jury in Florida rejected a patent infringement claim and determined that the patent was invalid, returning a defense verdict for the client of two Am Law 200 firms, who defeated a lawsuit seeking eight figures in damages. Woodrow "Woody" Pollack and Joseph W. Bain, Shutts & Bowen partners, and Jason Mehta and Natalie Adams, Foley & Lardner partners, represented the defendant, Green Shades Software Inc. The plaintiff, Aatrix Software Inc., sued the defendants for patent infringement of business accounting software and sought damages and injunctive relief.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 03, 2023, 1:10 PM