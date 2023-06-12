Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC on Monday removed a conversion lawsuit against Village Caregiving and the estate of Kimberly Miller to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Peterson Law Office on behalf of the estates of Robert Joseph Zerkowski and Patricia Ann Zerkowski, accuses Miller of removing personal property from the Zerkowskis' home and incurring thousands of dollars in fraudulent credit card charges while providing caregiving services. The case is 5:23-cv-00174, Zerkowski v. Patrick et al.

Health Care

June 12, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Stanley F. Zerkowski

Plaintiffs

Peterson Law Office, PLLC

defendants

Village Caregiving, LLC

William L. Patrick

defendant counsels

William L. Patrick

Steptoe & Johnson

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct