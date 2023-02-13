Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Avalon Care Center d/b/a Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home and other defendants to Hawaii District Court. The suit was filed by Davis Levin Livingston, Galiher DeRobertis & Waxman and the Law Offices of Vladimir P. Devens on behalf of the estates of several individuals who allegedly contracted COVID-19 at the defendants' nursing facility and died due to negligent care and inadequate safety precautions. The case is 1:23-cv-00082, Nakagawa v. Avalon Care Center VA Hilo LLC et al.

Health Care

February 13, 2023, 5:03 PM