Who Got The Work

Caroline H. Bullerjahn, Justin D. Ward and Brendan Blake from Goodwin Procter have entered appearances for drug developer AlloVir and its top corporate officers in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Jan. 19 in Massachusetts District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of misleading investors regarding the outcome potential for a viral infections therapy. The suit also follows AlloVir's December announcement that it was discontinuing studies of its lead product due to efficacy concerns. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:24-cv-10152, Zerbato v. AlloVir, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 10, 2024, 10:53 AM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws