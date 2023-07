Who Got The Work

Verizon Communications has turned to attorney Deron Dacus of the Dacus Firm to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed May 18 in Texas Eastern District Court by Budo Law on behalf of Zeppelin Corp., asserts a single patent related to improvements in display technology for mobile devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:23-cv-00454, Zeppelin Corporation v. Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

July 03, 2023, 5:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Zeppelin Corporation

Plaintiffs

Budo Law Pc - Co

defendants

Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless

Verizon Communications, Inc.

defendant counsels

The Dacus Firm, PC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims