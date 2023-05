Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a wrongful discrimination lawsuit against Waste Management and related entities to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Larry L. Baumbach on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was terminated in retaliation for making a workers compensation claim. The case is 2:23-cv-00932, Zepeda v. Waste Management, Inc. USA et al.

Business Services

May 19, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Joel Zepeda

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Larry L. Baumbach

defendants

USA Waste of California, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc. USA

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination