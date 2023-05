Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Parsons Behle & Latimer on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Dentive Family First Dental to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Stokes Lawrence Velikanje Moore & Shore on behalf of Dr. Mehak Zentz. The case is 4:23-cv-05071, Zentz, DDS v. Dentive-Family First Dental, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company.

Health Care

May 10, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Mehak Zentz, DDS

Plaintiffs

Stokes Lawrence Velikanje Moore & Shore

defendants

Dentive-Family First Dental, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company

defendant counsels

Parsons Behle & Latimer

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act