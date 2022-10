Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, Great American Insurance and other insurers to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on behalf of Zenith Energy and Woodson Huff, concerns commercial general liability claims. The case is 4:22-cv-03624, Zenith Energy U.S. L.P et al v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America et al.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 7:16 PM