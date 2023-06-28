New Suit - Employment

TIAA, a nonprofit financial planning organization for employees primarily in the academic world, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by TLG Law on behalf of a former business finance unit manager who contends he was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00381, Zeni v. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 12:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Brenden Zeni, NC 28211

Plaintiffs

Tlg Law

defendants

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

Nuveen Services, LLC

Nuveen, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination