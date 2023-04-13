New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter, which recently changed its name to X Corp., was hit with an employment discrimination class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, contends that the mass layoffs at Twitter that occurred after Elon Musk took control of the company disproportionately impacted employees over the age of 50. The court action further contends that Musk made derogatory comments about older individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01786, Zeman v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 13, 2023, 1:49 PM

Plaintiffs

John Zeman

Plaintiffs

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

X Corp.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination