Who Got The Work

David M. Cohen of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for Southern Reel LLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Sept. 20 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:23-cv-08329, Zelvin v. Southern Reel, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 06, 2023, 10:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Lynn Zelvin

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Southern Reel, LLC

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA