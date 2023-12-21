Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partner Sean J. Kirby has entered an appearance for Fouquet Trading in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 6 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:23-cv-09812, Zelvin v. Fouquet Trading, LLC.

December 21, 2023, 7:52 AM

