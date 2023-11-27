Who Got The Work

Ross Michael Greenky of Barclay Damon has entered an appearance for Andy Babiuk's Fab Gear in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Oct. 12 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-08990, Zelvin v. Andy Babiuk's Fab Gear, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

November 27, 2023, 8:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Lynn Zelvin

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Andy Babiuk's Fab Gear, LLC

defendant counsels

Barclay Damon

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA