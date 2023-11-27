Ross Michael Greenky of Barclay Damon has entered an appearance for Andy Babiuk's Fab Gear in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Oct. 12 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-08990, Zelvin v. Andy Babiuk's Fab Gear, LLC.
Internet & Social Media
November 27, 2023, 8:55 AM