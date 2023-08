New Suit - Employment

FedEx and other defendants were hit with a pro se employment lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The plaintiff alleges race-based discrimination and unlawful termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01174, Zelton v. FedEx Express Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 07, 2023, 5:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Adam Zelton

defendants

FedEx Express Corporation

Adam McCann

Howard Morgan

Vicki Schrepfer

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination