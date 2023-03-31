New Suit - Patent

Zeller Digital Innovations d/b/a RoomReady filed a patent infringement lawsuit against RP Visual Solutions on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, alleges that the defendant's Wallmate 32 panel for mounting televisions and other devices on a wall infringes a patent owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00580, Zeller Digital Innovations Inc. v. RP Visual Solutions LLC.

California

March 31, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Zeller Digital Innovations, Inc. (D/B/A Roomready)

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

defendants

Rp Visual Solutions, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims