Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against bicycle parts manufacturer DT Swiss Inc. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Piscitello Law on behalf of Christopher Zeliznak, who contends he sustained injuries from a faulty wheel hub assembly system. The case is 2:23-cv-01756, Zeliznak v. Dt Swiss, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Zeliznak

defendants

Dt Swiss, Inc.

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims