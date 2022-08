New Suit

Fifth Third Bancorp, a financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Paula Zelesnik. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00112, Zelesnik v. Massie et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 31, 2022, 6:01 AM