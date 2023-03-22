New Suit - Class Action

Sherwin-Williams, a paint manufacturer and distributor, was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Edelsberg Law and KalielGold on behalf of Sherwin-Williams customers, pursues claims that the defendant ���covertly��� adds an undisclosed supply chain charge to customers��� receipts after purchases have been finalized. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02132, Zelaya v. The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Sonia Zelaya

Edelsberg Law PA

defendants

The Sherwin-Williams Company

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct