Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Ken's Foods to Nevada District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, was filed by Kang & Associates on behalf of Roger Zelaya. The case is 2:22-cv-01603, Zelaya v. Ken's Foods Inc.

Nevada

September 21, 2022, 8:25 PM