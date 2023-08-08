Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Tuesday removed a digital privacy class action against Columbus Regional Health to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Johnson Firm on behalf of patients who allege that their private health information is routinely shared with Meta Platforms via a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case is 1:23-cv-01385, Zeigler et al v. Southeastern Indiana Health Management Inc. D/B/A Columbus Regional Health.
Digital Health
August 08, 2023, 12:28 PM