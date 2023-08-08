Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Tuesday removed a digital privacy class action against Columbus Regional Health to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Johnson Firm on behalf of patients who allege that their private health information is routinely shared with Meta Platforms via a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case is 1:23-cv-01385, Zeigler et al v. Southeastern Indiana Health Management Inc. D/B/A Columbus Regional Health.

Digital Health

August 08, 2023, 12:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Donald Roof

Julia Zeigler

defendants

Southeastern Indiana Health Management Inc. D/B/A Columbus Regional Health

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims