Walmart has turned to attorneys Amanda J. Sharkey Ross and Robert V. White of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt to defend a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The suit was filed March 28 in Florida Middle District Court by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Sharon Zeidman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber, is 8:23-cv-00690, Zeidman v. Walmart Stores East, LP.

May 12, 2023, 5:40 AM

