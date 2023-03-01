New Suit - Employment

Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit medical organization that provides patient treatment, education and research, was sued Monday in Arizona District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Jennings Strouss & Salmon on behalf of a doctor who suffers from autism spectrum disorder, who contends that she was not afforded proper accommodations for her physical disabilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00355, Zehnder v. Mayo Clinic.

Health Care

March 01, 2023, 7:53 AM