Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frantz Ward on Monday removed a lawsuit against Cleveland Clinic and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed by Spitz Law on behalf of a former clinical technician. The case is 1:23-cv-00848, Zeda v. Cleveland Clinic Foundation et al.

Health Care

April 24, 2023, 3:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Adisbel Zeda

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Ellie McNamara

Jennifer Schill

defendant counsels

Frantz Ward

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination