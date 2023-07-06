Who Got The Work

Cameron Alexander Smith of Seyfarth Shaw has entered an appearance for Riverside Pediatric Group PC, doing business as ProHEALTH Care Associates of New Jersey, in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed May 22 in New Jersey District Court by Mandelbaum Barrett PC on behalf of a podiatrist employee who claims that she was wrongfully terminated for taking time off for pregnancy-related issues and alleged HIPAA violations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:23-cv-02756, Zeb v. Riverside Pediatric Group, P.C.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 6:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Annie Zeb

Plaintiffs

Mandelbaum Barrett PC

defendants

Riverside Pediatric Group, P.C.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act