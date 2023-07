New Suit - Employment

Springbig, a cannabis platform for dispensaries and brands, was sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Mark J. Beutler on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80997, Zduncyk v. Springbig, Inc.

Technology

July 05, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Jenifer Zduncyk

Law Offices Of Mark J. Beutler, P.A.

defendants

Springbig, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches