New Suit - Employment

Springbig, a cannabis platform for dispensaries and brands, was hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was brought by attorney Mark J. Beutler on behalf of Jenifer Zduncyk. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81350, Zduncyk v. Springbig, Inc.

Technology

September 01, 2022, 5:01 PM