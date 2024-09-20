Who Got The Work

Rebecca Jamie Cantor of Brooks Kushman has entered an appearance for Green Crown Ventures, Lauren Klein and Sol Wyler in a pending patent lawsuit. The court action, filed July 23 in New York Eastern District Court by Bochner PLLC on behalf of Zdirect LLC d/b/a Amazon Storefront Zdirect, seeks a declaration that a patent related to a chafing dish set design is invalid due to the defendants' alleged misrepresentation of the inventor of the patent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:24-cv-05119, Zdirect LLC v. Green Crown Ventures, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2024, 5:00 PM

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims