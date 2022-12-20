New Suit - ERISA

M&T Bank Corp., a financial services company offering personal and business banking, was hit with a lawsuit seeking severance benefits under ERISA Tuesday in New York Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorney E. Peter Pfaff and the Law Offices of Anthony J. Pantuso III on behalf of two former employees of People’s Bank, which merged with M&T earlier this year. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00989, Zdanowicz et al v. M & T Bank Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

December 20, 2022, 3:02 PM