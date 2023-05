News From Law.com

On New York Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas' second day in the job, he has appointed Judge Norman St. George as his first deputy. St. George had been serving as the chief administrative judge for courts outside of New York City since September 2021, a role that had him manage day-to-day operations of the trial-level courts in 57 counties, along with responsibility for oversight of New York's town and village courts.

New York

May 19, 2023, 12:39 PM

nature of claim: /