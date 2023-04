Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Securitas Security Services USA to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Dennis L. Richard on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and unlawful retaliation. The case is 4:23-cv-01319, Zavala v. Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Business Services

April 10, 2023, 1:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Nora Zavala

defendants

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation