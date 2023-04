New Suit - Employment

Health and security services firm International SOS Assistance Inc. was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of three former employees who contend that they were terminated because of their age. International SOS Assistance is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 2:23-cv-01472, Zaremski v. International SOS Assistance, Inc.

