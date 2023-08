Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gates Conter Guy Proudfoot & Muench on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Barry Law Firm on behalf of the owner of a 2022 Dodge Ram 3500. The case is 2:23-cv-06348, Zarate.

Automotive

August 04, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Edgar Zarate

defendants

FCA US LLC

defendant counsels

Gates Conter Guy Proudfoot And Muench LLP

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product