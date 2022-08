Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dykema Gossett on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corporation and Erika N. Salter to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kricken Law Firm on behalf of Genoveva Zaragoza. The case is 3:22-cv-01806, Zaragoza v. PHH Mortgage Corporation et al.

Real Estate

August 17, 2022, 5:03 AM