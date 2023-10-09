Who Got The Work

David Livshiz and Elena Hadjimichael of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have stepped in to represent biopharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma America Inc. and former members of the company's board of directors in a pending securities class action. The case, which arises from the proposed merger between Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and Myovant Sciences, was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Weiss Law and Wohl & Fruchter. The suit accuses the defendants of filing a false and misleading proxy statement in support of the merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-08097, Zappia v. Myovant Sciences Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 09, 2023, 9:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Zappia

Plaintiffs

Weiss & Lurie

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Weiss Law

defendants

David Marek

Mark Guinan

Matthew Lang

Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

Nancy Valente

Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.

Terrie Curran

defendant counsels

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Friedfields Bruckhaus Deringer Us LLP

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws