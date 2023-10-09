David Livshiz and Elena Hadjimichael of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have stepped in to represent biopharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma America Inc. and former members of the company's board of directors in a pending securities class action. The case, which arises from the proposed merger between Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and Myovant Sciences, was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Weiss Law and Wohl & Fruchter. The suit accuses the defendants of filing a false and misleading proxy statement in support of the merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-08097, Zappia v. Myovant Sciences Ltd. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
October 09, 2023, 9:01 AM