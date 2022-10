Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ProMedica Health System to New York Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices under a software licensing agreement, was filed by attorney Robert E. Gallagher Jr. on behalf of Zantaz Enterprise Archive Solution. The case is 1:22-cv-00802, Zantaz Enterprise Archive Solution LLC v. ProMedica Health System Inc.

Health Care

October 25, 2022, 6:29 PM