Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Carlton Fields on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against McKesson, a Texas-based distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, to New York Western District Court. The suit, filed by Robert E. Gallagher Jr. PA on behalf of Zantaz Enterprise Archive Solution LLC f/k/a Capax Discovery, accuses McKesson of failing to pay for 11,000 Hewlett Packard Consolidated Archive (HPCA) licenses. The case is 1:22-cv-00770, Zantaz Enterprise Archive Solution, LLC f/k/a Capax Discovery, LLC v. McKesson Corporation.