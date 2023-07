New Suit - ERISA

Principal Financial Group, the National School Boards Association and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court case, over monthly pension plan payments, was brought by Greco & Greco on behalf of former schoolteacher Nora Zanger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00996, Zanger v. Transamerica Retirement Solutions LLC et al.

Insurance

July 27, 2023, 11:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Nora Zanger

Plaintiffs

Greco & Greco PC

defendants

Principal Financial Group, Inc.

National School Boards Association

National School Boards Association Pension Plan

Transamerica Retirement Solutions LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations