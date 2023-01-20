Who Got The Work

Jonathan M. Korn of Blank Rome has entered an appearance for Mark L. Kay, Romarao Pemmaraju and George Waller, the sole members of Zerify Inc.'s board of directors, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 13 in New Jersey District Court by Cohn Lifland Pearlman Herrmann & Knopf and Zwerling, Schachter & Zwerling on behalf of Costantino Zanfardino, accuses the defendants of issuing themselves one preferred Series A share each, for which the consideration was a minimal amount but gave them 80% voting control of the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:22-cv-07258, Zanfardino v. Kay et al.

Technology

January 20, 2023, 11:43 AM