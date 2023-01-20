Jonathan M. Korn of Blank Rome has entered an appearance for Mark L. Kay, Romarao Pemmaraju and George Waller, the sole members of Zerify Inc.'s board of directors, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 13 in New Jersey District Court by Cohn Lifland Pearlman Herrmann & Knopf and Zwerling, Schachter & Zwerling on behalf of Costantino Zanfardino, accuses the defendants of issuing themselves one preferred Series A share each, for which the consideration was a minimal amount but gave them 80% voting control of the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:22-cv-07258, Zanfardino v. Kay et al.
Technology
January 20, 2023, 11:43 AM