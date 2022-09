Removed To Federal Court

Walmart and Sam's Club on Friday removed an employment class action to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Swartz Swidler LLC on behalf of plaintiffs who were denied employment and employees who suffered punitive actions due to testing positive for marijuana. The defendants are represented by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The case is 1:22-cv-05387, Zanetich v. Wal-Mart Stores East, Inc. et al.