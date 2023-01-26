Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Alan J. Zuccari Inc., doing business as Hamilton Insurance, and Ironshore Specialty Insurance to Colorado District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of J. M. Reinan on behalf of Jennifer Zanella, centers on a death of a resident at a Palisades Living Center assisted-living facility. The case is 1:23-cv-00228, Zanella v. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 5:14 PM