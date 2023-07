Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Virtua-West Jersey Health System to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of equipment service technician claiming breaches of the FMLA. The case is 1:23-cv-03824, Zampitella v. Virtua-West Jersey Health System, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 18, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Annamarie Zampitella

defendants

John Does 1-5 & 6-10

Virtua-West Jersey Health System, Inc.

Virtua-Wjhs,Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination