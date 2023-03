Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Foley & Lardner on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Third Coast Bank to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Dennis L. Richard on behalf of a plaintiff claiming race and gender bias. The case is 5:23-cv-00357, Zamora v. Third Coast Bank SSB.

Banking & Financial Services

March 23, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Michelle Lea Zamora

defendants

Third Coast Bank Ssb

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination