Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lane Powell on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Lock-N-Lift to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by McKean Smith LLC on behalf of a construction worker who claims his toes were crushed by the defendant's plate lifting tool. The case is 2:23-cv-00154, Zamora v. Lock-N-Lift, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2023, 7:33 PM