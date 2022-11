Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against MetLife to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over the disputed proceeds of a life insurance policy, was filed by attorney Howard Masia on behalf of Mariam Zammar. The case is 3:22-cv-06597, Zammar v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 5:16 PM