Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at DLA Piper on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Premier Eye Care, Visicaid LLC and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by Steptoe & Johnson PLLC on behalf of Joseph Zambito, the former executive vice president of Visicaid. The suit contends that the defendants failed to pay him commissions due pursuant to a severance agreement. The case is 8:23-cv-01875, Zambito v. Ocular Benefits, LLC et al.

Health Care

July 12, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Zambito

defendants

Lorna Taylor

Ocular Benefits, LLC

Premier Eye Care of Florida, LLC

Ralph Foxman

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract