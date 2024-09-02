Who Got The Work

Southwest Airlines has turned to Victor Rane founder Richard A. Lazenby to fend off a pending lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse. The suit was filed July 17 in California Central District Court by Greenberg Gross LLP on behalf of a minor who was allegedly assaulted by an intoxicated passenger during a late-night flight from Las Vegas to Portland on the Fourth of July. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, is 8:24-cv-01581, Zaine Hahn v. Southwest Airlines, Co.

Transportation & Logistics

September 02, 2024, 7:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Zaine Hahn

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Gross LLP

Defendants

Southwest Airlines, Co

defendant counsels

Victor Rane

Nature of Claim: 360/for personal injury claims