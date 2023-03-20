Who Got The Work

Curtis W. Dowling of Barnes Alford Stork & Johnson has entered an appearance for B&C Savannah Wildlife Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Critter Control of Hilton Head in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Feb. 2 in South Carolina District Court by a pro se plaintiff who accuses the defendant of negligently installing rat traps and cutting off roof vent pipes in the plaintiff's roof, leading to potential eminent leaks in the future. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel, is 9:23-cv-00460, Zahariev v. B&C Savannah Wildlife Enterprises Inc.

Business Services

March 20, 2023, 5:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Kiril Zahariev

defendants

B&C Savannah Wildlife Enterprises Inc.

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract