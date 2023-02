Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at DLA Piper on Monday removed a consumer class action lawsuit against Dermstore LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Edelsberg Law and Shamis & Gentile, accuses the defendant of violating the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 1:23-cv-20582, Zagury v. Dermstore LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 14, 2023, 11:57 AM